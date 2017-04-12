Giants finalize deal with Melvin Upton Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays' Melvin Upton Jr., center, celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Jared Saltalamacchia as Pittsburgh Pirates' catcher Elias Diaz looks on during the fourth inning of an exhibition baseball game in Montreal on Saturday, April 1, 2017. SAN FRANCISCO The question after Tuesday night's 4-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks wasn't whether Denard Span could have caught that three-run triple near the center field wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.