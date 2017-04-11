Giants catcher Buster Posey placed on...

Giants catcher Buster Posey placed on seven-day concussion disabled list

Catcher Buster Posey was placed on the seven-day disabled list with concussion symptoms Tuesday, a day after he was struck in the helmet by a 94 mph fastball from Arizona's Taijuan Walker. While manager Bruce Bochy said following Monday's 4-1 victory that Posey was doing fine, the Giants planned to check in with him overnight and re-evaluate him Tuesday.

