Giants call up top prospect Christian Arroyo to play third
The offensively challenged San Francisco Giants are giving top prospect Christian Arroyo a chance sooner than they planned, bringing up the third baseman Monday and making him the immediate starter for his major league debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Eduardo Nunez moved from third to left field, a change that will take an adjustment period, manager Bruce Bochy warned.
