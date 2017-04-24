Giants' Cain two-seaming his way to s...

Giants' Cain two-seaming his way to success

Read more: SFGate

Matt Cain appears to be back as a consistently good starting pitcher, and part of the credit goes to backup catcher Nick Hundley for a change he all but ordered Cain to make. Hundley was catching Cain against the Diamondbacks on April 12, two days after Buster Posey got hit in the helment by a pitch and a day after Posey went on the concussion disabled list, when Hundley noticed some great sinking movement on Cain's two-seam fastball.

