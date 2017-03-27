Former Somerset Patriots OF Chris Mar...

Former Somerset Patriots OF Chris Marrero Makes San Francisco Giants Opening Day Roster

The Somerset Patriots have announced that former outfielder Chris Marrero has made the San Francisco Giants Major League roster out of spring training. When Major League Baseball's 2017 season opens, Marrero will become the 17th player in Somerset Patriots history to make it to the "Big Leagues" after time in Somerset.

