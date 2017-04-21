Flemming: Giants are getting nothing from three different positions
Through the first 16 games of the 2017 season, the San Francisco Giants are struggling. Though they haven't exactly been lights out on the mound , their biggest struggles have been at the plate, and their 6-10 record can be largely attributed to a team wide batting average of .233.
