Cueto pitches 7 innings as Giants bea...

Cueto pitches 7 innings as Giants beat Rockies 8-2

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Johnny Cueto pitched seven effective innings, leading the San Francisco Giants to an 8-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies Cueto pitches 7 innings as Giants beat Rockies 8-2 Johnny Cueto pitched seven effective innings, leading the San Francisco Giants to an 8-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oJsMcp Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson argues with the first base umpire after being called for a balk during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, April 14, 2017, in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC