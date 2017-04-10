Cueto pitches 7 innings as Giants beat Rockies 8-2
Johnny Cueto pitched seven effective innings, Brandon Crawford and Chris Marrero homered, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Friday night. Cueto allowed two runs and six hits while winning his straight start to begin the season.
