Cain ends drought in Giants' 6-2 win ...

Cain ends drought in Giants' 6-2 win over Diamondbacks

23 hrs ago

Matt Cain allowed one run over five-plus innings for his first win since last August, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Wednesday night. Denard Span had two hits and drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth off Diamondbacks starter Shelby Miller .

