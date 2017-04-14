Bochy encouraged as Posey plays catch...

Bochy encouraged as Posey plays catch, takes few swings

4 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Giants catcher Buster Posey played catch and took some swings Friday as he remains on track to come off the 7-day disabled list when he's eligible next Tuesday. "He's doing well right now," Manager Bruce Bochy said, a few hours before the Giants faced the Colorado Rockies at AT&T Park.

