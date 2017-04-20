Bobby Evans offers rationale on why Christian Arroyo is still in the minors
Arroyo, ranked as the 89th best prospect in baseball, is hitting .479 in his first 12 games at the Triple-A level, while posting an OPS of 1.260 and smacking three home runs in just 48 at-bats. Arroyo's hot start has led many, including our own Brian Murphy , to question why the Giants' have't called him up yet, especially since the major league club is currently without an every day starter in left field, after the injury to Jarrett Parker last weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNBR-AM San Francisco.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC