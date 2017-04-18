Beaten SF Giants fan speaks to Kulean...

Beaten SF Giants fan speaks to Kuleana students about anti-bullying, kindness

Read more: West Hawaii Today

The small student body of Kuleana Education was captivated, Monday morning, as a man told his story of survival after he was nearly killed by what he called "adult bullies" in 2011. For the past two years, Bryan Stow has been sharing a message of anti-bullying and kindness following that brutal beating after a Giants versus Dodgers baseball game in San Francisco, an attack that grabbed national headlines.

