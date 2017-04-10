Baseball Capsules

Giants catcher Buster Posey was doing well after being struck in the helmet by a 94 mph fastball in the first inning and forced out of the game, a frightening moment in San Francisco's 4-1 victory Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks in its home opener. Posey will be re-evaluated Tuesday but, "He's doing good, he's doing fine," manager Bruce Bochy said.

