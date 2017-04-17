Adrianza set for first extended spring game
Twins infielder Ehire Adrianza , who has been on the 10-day disabled list with a right-oblique strain since March 30, is set to play in his first extended spring training game on Monday. Adrianza suffered the injury on a swing during Spring Training on March 25, and he has been rehabbing at the club's complex in Fort Myers, Fla.
