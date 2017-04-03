5 Bold Predictions for the San Franci...

5 Bold Predictions for the San Francisco Giants' 2017 Season

The San Francisco Giants were unable to keep the even-year magic rolling last season as they were ousted in the Division Series, but they once again look like one of the better teams in the National League . The offseason addition of pitcher Mark Melancon addresses a leaky bullpen that was far and away the team's biggest weakness, while healthy seasons from Hunter Pence and Joe Panik could provide the offense with a significant boost without the benefit of a splashy signing.

