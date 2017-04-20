2018 RWC 7s to be held from July 20 - '22 in San Francisco
The 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens that will be held in San Francisco will take place from July 20-22 next year. A statement from USA Rugby said the event would be held over three days in the heart of San Francisco.
