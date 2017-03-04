You heard it here first: The Dodgers have a real shot at going to the World Series

During a recent morning break amid another slow day of spring training, everyone is hanging out with everyone else. There's a group of guys playing video games, another group playing ping-pong, another group studying computer screens, but everyone moves easily between the groups, shouting to each other from across the room, the noise so loud and joyful that even Yasiel Puig disappears in the commotion.

