Vin Scully on opening day: 'I'll probably have things to do'

In this Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, Vin Scully acknowledges the crowd from a box before Game 5 of the National League baseball championship series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. On Monday, April 3, 2017, the Dodgers will play their first opening day since 1950 without Scully calling their games.

