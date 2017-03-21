US edges Japan 2-1, advances to WBC c...

US edges Japan 2-1, advances to WBC championship game

1 hr ago

Brandon Crawford scored the tiebreaking run when Nobuhiro Matsuda bobbled Adam Jones' grounder to third in the eighth inning, and the United States reached the championship game of the World Baseball Classic for the first time by beating Japan 2-1 on Tuesday night at rainy Dodger Stadium. Andrew McCutchen drove in an early run for the U.S., which will play Puerto Rico for the title Wednesday night.

Chicago, IL

