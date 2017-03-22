United States outfielder Adam Jones and teammate Brandon
U.S. win over Japan sets up World Baseball Classic finale many wanted to see Successful World Baseball Classic tournament gets an appropriate climax Wednesday night. Check out this story on mynorthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2mOGK86 USA TODAY Sports' Jorge L. Ortiz breaks down Team USA's win over Japan and previews Wednesday's championship game matchup between the U.S. and Puerto Rico at Dodger Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox Point.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC