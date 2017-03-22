United States outfielder Adam Jones and teammate Brandon

U.S. win over Japan sets up World Baseball Classic finale many wanted to see Successful World Baseball Classic tournament gets an appropriate climax Wednesday night. Check out this story on mynorthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2mOGK86 USA TODAY Sports' Jorge L. Ortiz breaks down Team USA's win over Japan and previews Wednesday's championship game matchup between the U.S. and Puerto Rico at Dodger Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox Point.