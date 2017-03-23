Trade in your Giants hat for an Oakla...

Trade in your Giants hat for an Oakland A's hat

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

This year marks the 50th season of Oakland A's baseball, which began in 1968 after a move from Kansas City. They will celebrate that milestone at their Spirit Week, starting next Monday, March 27. The team sent out a press release Wednesday morning detailing the various events and promotions going on next week, but the best part came at the very end: Trade in your Giants cap for an A's one: Fans can trade in a San Francisco Giants cap for a new Green and Gold A's cap at all public Spirit Week events, including the April 1 Bay Bridge game at the Coliseum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC