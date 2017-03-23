Trade in your Giants hat for an Oakland A's hat

This year marks the 50th season of Oakland A's baseball, which began in 1968 after a move from Kansas City. They will celebrate that milestone at their Spirit Week, starting next Monday, March 27. The team sent out a press release Wednesday morning detailing the various events and promotions going on next week, but the best part came at the very end: Trade in your Giants cap for an A's one: Fans can trade in a San Francisco Giants cap for a new Green and Gold A's cap at all public Spirit Week events, including the April 1 Bay Bridge game at the Coliseum.

