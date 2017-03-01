Sling TV to add Warriors, Giants, A's, Sharks games by April 2
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws during a spring training baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Peoria, Ariz, in February. Starting on April 2 - opening day - fans of the Giants will be able to watch them play on the NBC regional sports channels via the online streaming service Sling TV.
