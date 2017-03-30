Sean Manaea perfect for A's, but Giants turn back Oakland
Sean Manaea was at the top of his gaem Thursday against the Giants in the A's lefty's final start before the regular season. The left-hander kept the San Francisco lineup swinging at pitches they couldn't quite handle as he retired all 12 batters he faced in a four-inning stint of a game Oakland went on to lose 3-0.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC