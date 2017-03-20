San Francisco Giants: Who will win th...

San Francisco Giants: Who will win the battle for the bench?

The title seems like a pretty straight forward question, right? There are a lot of people vying for very few spots on the roster. Let's look at the plethora of names that have thrown their name in the basket this spring: Jarrett Parker , Mac Williamson , Jae-gyun Hwang , Chris Marrero , Aaron Hill , Nick Hundley , Mike Morse , Gordon Beckham , Tim Federowicz , Justin Ruggiano , Jimmy Rollins , Trevor Brown , and Kelby Tomlinson .

