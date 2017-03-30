San Francisco Giants: What We Need to...

San Francisco Giants: What We Need to See out of Tyler Beede in 2017

Fresh off of a bounce back season in Double-A Richmond, and a stellar spring training, the San Francisco Giants are as high as they have ever been on their number one ranked prospect Tyler Beede . The 2014 first round draft pick has ascended rather quickly through the minor league system and is slated to pitch for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats in 2017.

