San Francisco Giants: Matt Cain vs. Ty Blach - Round 2
The battle for the fifth starter spot in the San Francisco Giants rotation is beginning to heat up as Matt Cain and Ty Blach make their second starts. Bruce Bochy has put both Cain and Blach in the same games so far this spring to get a look at both against the same competition.
