San Francisco Giants Closer Mark Melancon To Join Team USA For WBC Semifinal
Team USA is on their way to the Semifinal round of the WBC, and will be facing Team Japan on Tuesday. The U.S. bullpen will be looking tough, as San Francisco Giants newcomer Mark Melancon has joined the team.
