San Francisco Giants: 5 Under-the-Radar Players to Watch in Spring Games
As much as they've benefited from the likes of Buster Posey and Madison Bumgarner, however, they've also relied on unlikely heroes. With that in mind, here are five under-the-radar players in Giants camp who are worth keeping an eye on, including a pair of strikeout-specialist relievers, a third baseman from across the Pacific and a journeyman outfielder with favorable splits.
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
