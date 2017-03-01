San Francisco Giants: 5 Under-the-Radar Players to Watch in Spring Games

As much as they've benefited from the likes of Buster Posey and Madison Bumgarner, however, they've also relied on unlikely heroes. With that in mind, here are five under-the-radar players in Giants camp who are worth keeping an eye on, including a pair of strikeout-specialist relievers, a third baseman from across the Pacific and a journeyman outfielder with favorable splits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.