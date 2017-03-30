San Francisco Giants 2017 Preview of NL West: San Diego Padres

Oct 1, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; A general view of Petco Park before the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports As we approach opening day, Around the Foghorn is taking a look at all the San Francisco Giants NL West opponents for the 2017 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frisco Fastball.