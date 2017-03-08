Rollins' bid to make Giants off to a ...

Rollins' bid to make Giants off to a good start

12 hrs ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jimmy Rollins continued making his case for a roster spot, starting at shortstop and showing his bat can still be dangerous as he mashed a go-ahead, two-run homer off the top of the right-field fence in "I clipped it," Rollins said of his first Cactus League home run in the Giants' 7-6 loss to the Indians.

