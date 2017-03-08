Ray's solid outing sets tone against Giants

Robbie Ray continued his strong spring by allowing one run over 3 1/3 innings as the D-backs cruised to a 5-1 win over the Giants on Saturday in front of a Salt River Fields record crowd of 13,557. Ray, who is expected to start the third game of the regular season for the D-backs, has given up one run in seven spring innings.

