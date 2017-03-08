Playing loose, Morse hits first spring homer
When Michael Morse stops playing baseball, whether it's sooner or later, he'll have squeezed every last drop of joy from the game and savored it. Morse's two-run, seventh-inning homer in the Giants' 6-5 victory on Wednesday over Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic team began a scoring surge that ended with Chris Marrero 's two-run, walk-off homer in the ninth.
