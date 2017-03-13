Parker homers as Giants get to Tomlin early
The Giants posted a five-spot in the first inning Tuesday, forcing Indians starter Josh Tomlin into a balancing act of working on his daily task and also trying to escape a lopsided frame. San Francisco picked up a 6-5 win at Goodyear Ballpark, and Tomlin walked away knowing there is plenty of work left for him to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Giants.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC