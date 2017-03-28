NL West preview: Dodgers believe in t...

NL West preview: Dodgers believe in their core. Giants hope theirs stays healthy.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping to go a little deeper in this year's postseason. Projected to finish first: Los Angeles Dodgers 2016: 91-71, lost in NLCS to Cubs Significant additions: 2B Logan Forsythe, RP Sergio Romo, OF Franklin Gutierrez Significant losses: RP Joe Blanton, RP J.P. Howell, SP Brett Anderson, OF Howie Kendrick, SP Jose DeLeon, RP Jesse Chavez Clubhouse catalyst: IF Chase Utley The season is a success if: they hold off the Giants and get another shot at the Cubs in the playoffs.

