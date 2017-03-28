NL West preview: Dodgers believe in their core. Giants hope theirs stays healthy.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping to go a little deeper in this year's postseason. Projected to finish first: Los Angeles Dodgers 2016: 91-71, lost in NLCS to Cubs Significant additions: 2B Logan Forsythe, RP Sergio Romo, OF Franklin Gutierrez Significant losses: RP Joe Blanton, RP J.P. Howell, SP Brett Anderson, OF Howie Kendrick, SP Jose DeLeon, RP Jesse Chavez Clubhouse catalyst: IF Chase Utley The season is a success if: they hold off the Giants and get another shot at the Cubs in the playoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC