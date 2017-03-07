Nine months after a pitch to the helmet, Joe Panik's sizzling spring is a relief to Matt Moore
Lest anyone forget, it was Moore who threw the pitch June 18 in Tampa Bay that struck Panik on the helmet and ultimately sent him to the disabled list with a concussion. Six weeks later, after the Tampa Bay Rays traded Moore to the Giants, he joined his new team in Philadelphia and was surprised to learn that Panik had just returned to the lineup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC