Murph: Will Matt Cain earn a spot on the Giantsa 25-man roster?

Murph: Will Matt Cain earn a spot on the Giants' 25-man roster?

Yeah, you're thinking, so what? It's St. Patrick's Day and you've got some reveling to do and some March Madness brackets to follow and plus you're hoping Steph Curry gets out of his shooting slump and you might go hiking this weekend because the weather is nice and, yeah, who cares? It's spring training, right? All of the above is true , but so is this: For Matt Cain, it's not just "spring training" anymore. Because even though he is guaranteed $21 million this year - and a $7.5 million buyout next year, too - there is no guarantee he will earn that money on the Giants' 25-man roster.

