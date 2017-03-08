Morse connects for 2 homers against Reds

21 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

Michael Morse hit two home runs, while Johnny Cueto made a brief but productive first spring start as the Giants rallied late for a 9-7 win over the Reds on Saturday in split-squad action. Morse clubbed a solo homer that narrowly evaded Billy Hamilton 's glove at the left-center-field fence in the second inning.

