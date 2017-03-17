Michael Morse: On the Road to Making Comeback with San Francisco Giants
The cold night of Oct. 16, 2014 is one night San Francisco Giants fans all remember. Michael Morse walked onto home plate for the first time after being on the injury list for two months and delivered a monstrous hit sending the ball way up over left field and out of the yard.
