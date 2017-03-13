Mariners erase late deficit to knock off Giants - Sat, 18 Mar 2017 PST
For the second straight day, the Mariners rallied for a victory in their last at-bat because a collection of their minor-league players refused to expand their strike zone with the game on the line. Three walks in the eighth inning, including two with the bases loaded, preceded Mike Freeman's sacrifice fly in a three-run burst that produced a 6-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Peoria Stadium.
