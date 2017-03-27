Manaea hangs tough with Cueto as Gian...

Manaea hangs tough with Cueto as Giants beat A's 3-0

Oakland youngster Sean Manaea pitched four perfect innings during a scoreless duel with Johnny Cueto before the San Francisco Giants beat the Athletics 3-0 in the preseason Bay Bridge Series opener Thursday night.

