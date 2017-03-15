Madison Bumgarner in mid-season form in mid-March: 6 innings, 1 hit

It's a good thing there are still a couple of weeks left in spring training because Madison Bumgarner really needs the work - on his batting stroke. Bumgarner struck out twice in his first pair of spring plate appearances, and on the first, he let the bat fly out of his hands into the stands, a rare occurrence for a guy who usually grips the lumber like he's trying to squeeze sawdust out of it.

