Madison Bumgarner in mid-season form in mid-March: 6 innings, 1 hit
It's a good thing there are still a couple of weeks left in spring training because Madison Bumgarner really needs the work - on his batting stroke. Bumgarner struck out twice in his first pair of spring plate appearances, and on the first, he let the bat fly out of his hands into the stands, a rare occurrence for a guy who usually grips the lumber like he's trying to squeeze sawdust out of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC