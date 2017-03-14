Krukow: Michael Morsea s power gives ...

Krukow: Michael Morsea s power gives him legitimate shot to make Giants roster

Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

With spring training more than halfway over, frontrunners are beginning to emerge when it comes to which camp invitees have a legitimate shot to make the Giants' regular season roster. To the delight of most fans, one of the standout performers so far has been former Giants hero Michael Morse, who has crushed the ball lately after a slow start.

