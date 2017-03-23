Kendall Graveman named A's Opening Night starter

MARCH 03: Kendall Graveman #49 of the Oakland Athletics delivers a warm up pitch prior to the start of a game against the San Francisco Giants at HoHoKam Stadium on March 3, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona. less MESA, AZ - MARCH 03: Kendall Graveman #49 of the Oakland Athletics delivers a warm up pitch prior to the start of a game against the San Francisco Giants at HoHoKam Stadium on March 3, 2017 in Mesa, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.