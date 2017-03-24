Jon Gray leaves Rockies Cactus League...

Jon Gray leaves Rockies Cactus League game with sore foot

18 hrs ago

Jon Gray, angling toward an opening day start for the Rockies at Milwaukee, exited the third inning Friday in a Cactus League warmup against the Giants with an apparent injury. The 25-year-old right handed breezed through two innings with no hits, throwing just eight pitches in the first and 13 in the second.

