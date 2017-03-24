Jon Gray leaves Rockies Cactus League game with sore foot
Jon Gray, angling toward an opening day start for the Rockies at Milwaukee, exited the third inning Friday in a Cactus League warmup against the Giants with an apparent injury. The 25-year-old right handed breezed through two innings with no hits, throwing just eight pitches in the first and 13 in the second.
