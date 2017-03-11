Johnny Cueto makes a double debut - one for the Giants, and one for his dad
Johnny Cueto made his first spring training appearance Saturday under the watchful eye of the Giants' staff and a new coach sitting in the stands at Scottsdale Stadium - Cueto's 71-year-old father, Domingo. "Last night he was giving me a pep talk - he said you need to pitch good," Cueto said through interpreter Erwin Higueros.
