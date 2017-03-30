Jimmy Rollins no longer with Giants, baseball future of Alameda native unclear

Jimmy Rollins no longer with Giants, ...

Jimmy Rollins had a locker stall in the AT&T Park clubhouse on Thursday, but it appears he'll never be using it after the veteran infielder did not return to the Bay Area with the Giants when spring training camp broke in Arizona. Rollins, 38, was hoping to be a reserve infielder with the team he grew up rooting for in Alameda, but it wasn't to be.

