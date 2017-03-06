Jeffrey - Hac Man' Leonard back in the Giants' camp
San Francisco Giants Jeffrey Leonard acknowledges the standing ovation at Candlestick Park after smashing a home run in the third inning of NLCS game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, Oct. 9, 1987, San Francisco, Calif. With the solo homer, Leonard became the fourth person to hit home runs in three consecutive National League Championship Series games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC