Hernandez, Hill lead Giants' bats to 14 runs

Enjoying their second-biggest offensive output of the spring in their next-to-last Arizona exhibition, the San Francisco Giants benefited from a seven-run outburst in Monday's fourth inning and cruised to a 14-2 Cactus League triumph over the Cincinnati Reds. Aaron Hill , seeking a utility infielder's role for the Giants, went 3-for-4 with a first-inning RBI single and a two-run, fifth-inning double.

