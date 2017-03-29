Hashtag Hunter Pence: The Giants' own social media star

The San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence, with his wife Lexi, tapes an MTV segment with internet stars Johnny Bananas and Camila, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Az. Sure, the right fielder produces runs with a patented line-drive swing for the San Francisco Giants, but that's not the only reason he is trending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.