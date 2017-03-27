Giants tout Opening Day plans and more
Giants president and CEO Larry Baer and members of the front office held court Wednesday afternoon at AT&T Park, surrounded by cameras, reporters, bobbleheads and other ballpark promotions for 2017. On the eve of the annual exhibition Bay Bridge Series against the Oakland A's, Baer was eager to usher in a new season for his franchise.
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
